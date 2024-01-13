The planned upgrade of the San Jose de Buenavista feeder port in Antique is set to attract the return of a passenger-cargo vessel servicing the province to Cuyo, Palawan route.

This decision comes as the management of the M/V Maria Estrella del Mar Shipping, Inc. prepares to service this route starting next month.

Fr. Edione Febrero, chairperson of Maria Estrella del Mar Shipping, Inc., expressed optimism about the resumption of trips by M/V Maria Estrella del Mar, with the goal of reopening the maritime route from Antique to Cuyo, Palawan, which had been inactive since the 1980s.

“I am optimistic with the proposed upgrading of the San Jose de Buenavista feeder port that the M/V Maria Estrella del Mar could return to Antique,” he said in an interview on Friday.

The Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) of the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) will finance the San Jose de Buenavista port upgrade, amounting to ₱290 million.

“I hope the upgrading could start this year so it could already accommodate commercial and roll-on-roll-off vessels,” Febrero said.

M/V Maria Estrella del Mar, currently undergoing repairs in Cebu City for engine replacement, is scheduled for a sea trial on February 6. The vessel previously operated on the Iloilo-San Jose de Buenavista-Cuyo route.

Effective next month, it will head directly to Cuyo from Iloilo and then to Puerto Princesa in Palawan. (PNA)

“Although San Jose de Buenavista is also growing, we need to study first the market to make the route sustainable,” he said.

This change in route is attributed to concerns regarding sustainability and challenges with berthing at the San Jose de Buenavista feeder port.

In addition, he said many traders in Antique who do business in Palawan source their goods from Iloilo.