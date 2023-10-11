The Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC) and the Local Committee on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and their Children (LCAT-VAWC) convened on Monday at the Municipal Lagoon in Barangay Punta Baja, Rizal, Palawan to discuss safeguarding the rights and welfare of children and combat trafficking and violence against women and their children.

During the gathering, the councils reviewed their accomplishments, which included conducting surveys on sexual, physical, and psychological abuse.

Local government officials, barangay captains, and VAWC desk officers from all eleven barangays in the municipality of Rizal shared their insights and recommendations on how to address the needs of individuals requiring assistance, prevent abuse, and extend protection to victims and all residents of Rizal.

Mayor Norman Ong, who serves as the LCPC & LCAT-VAWC chair, pledged the government’s support for initiatives aimed at ensuring the safety of every resident in Rizal.

He also expressed gratitude to the individuals behind these efforts and those willing to assist in protecting and advancing the rights of all.