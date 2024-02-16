Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) Chairman Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin lauded the arrest of Myrna Mabanza, 32, an individual identified as a terrorist by government operatives in Brgy. Pasil, Indanan, Sulu, on February 15.

Mabanza was one of the individuals designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the United States and included in the United Nations Security Council’s Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) or Daesh and al-Qaeda Sanctions List.

She was arrested in a law enforcement operation conducted by joint elements from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), and Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), and supported by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) through the service of warrants of arrest.

With no bail recommended by the Prosecutor’s Office, Mabanza had standing arrest warrants for five counts of violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 10168 (The Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012) and RA No. 11479 (The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020) under Criminal Case Numbers 53502, 53503, 53504, 53506, and 53507. These warrants were issued on December 20, 2023, in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Mabanza was involved in the transfer of funds with the leader of Islamic State East Asia, the late Isnilon Hapilon, and served as intermediary between Hapilon and Daesh elements in Syria.

She helped facilitate the travel of a representative of a Daesh-linked terrorist group, the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), from Indonesia to the Philippines to purchase arms and to set up training courses for pro-Daesh Indonesian recruits with local terrorist groups on firearms use and basic bomb-making.

Mabanza’s arrest marked another positive note for the Philippines’ whole-of-nation campaign to address terrorism and terrorism financing that would reflect to contribute in the country’s unyielding efforts to get out of the Financial Action Task Force’s Grey List.

The ATC commends the efforts of the offices and units involved in the successful operation on the arrest of Mabanza.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, Quezon City yesterday, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Major General Romeo Caramat Jr. said that she is the widow of a Malaysian terrorist, who is believed to have influenced her involvement in terrorism activities.

Caramat said that Mabanza had been instrumental in channeling funds from international financiers to local terrorist leaders, including Hapilon, starting in 2016.

“In February 2016, Mabanza served as an intermediary between Hapilon and ISIS elements in Syria while in March 2016, Mabanza coordinated another transfer of funds with Hapilon. Also in March 2016, a senior ISIS official in Syria planned to send financial support to ISIS-(Philippines) through Mabanza,” he added.