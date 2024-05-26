LONDON – A groundbreaking study has revealed that an anti-obesity jab containing semaglutide, a drug used to treat obesity, significantly reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes, regardless of the amount of weight lost while on the medication.

Semaglutide, marketed under the brand names Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus, is a prescription drug that suppresses appetite.

The University of London study utilized data from the Select trial, conducted by semaglutide manufacturer Novo Nordisk, which involved 17,604 adults over 45 years old from 41 countries.

The study spanned five years and focused on the cardiovascular benefits of the drug.

The study revealed that semaglutide not only helps with weight loss but also has direct positive effects on blood sugar levels, blood pressure, inflammation, and the heart muscle and vessels.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Prof. John Deanfield emphasized the broader benefits of semaglutide beyond weight loss.

“There are many people living overweight or with obesity, who have struggled to improve their weight, and these drugs, for that reason alone, produce an important clinical opportunity,” he stated. “But these are drugs that will also improve their background medical problems. That really is quite exciting.”

In a related finding from August, researchers working on the Select trial reported that semaglutide reduced the risk of heart attack or stroke in obese individuals with cardiovascular disease by 20 percent.

This further underscores the potential of semaglutide to significantly impact public health. (via PNA)