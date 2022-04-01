Anti-mining activists in Brooke’s Point town have accused Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) of backing a number of candidates running for various public seats on May 9.

Job Lagrada, one of the anti-mining advocates who continues to campaign against Ipilan mining in the municipality, told Palawan News on Thursday that the company is doing it to further its goals.

“Ang balita nga namin ang mining mismo ang kumikilos kaya medyo relax lang ang mga kandidato nila,” Lagrada said.

Lagrada did not name the candidates funded by Ipilan Mining, but claimed that this is what motivates them to continue their advocacy.

He asserted that this is also why other anti-mining protesters who previously remained in the background are now out in force to stop Ipilan mining from continuing to destroy the forests in the area where it operates.

“Ang mga anti-mining leaders na dating tahimik lang, ngayon ay lumalantad na at sumasama sa aming mga protests dahil ang ginagawang ito ng mining ay isang klase ng panunuhol,” Lagrada added.

Since January when they started their campaign, he claimed that they’ve already visited 13 of Brooke’s Point’s 18 barangays. They hope to complete their visits to Tubtub, Samariñana, Salogon, Malis, Imulnod, and the Poblacion.

Their rally will take place in the Poblacion on April 5.

“Hopefully, April 5 ang campaign natin sa Poblacion. Okay naman ang outcome ng ating mga isinagawang protesta at information campaign. Nasa 100 to 150 ang attendance bukod pa sa mga nag-a-abang online,” he said.