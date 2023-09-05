A member of the Puerto Princesa Anti-Crime Task Force tested positive in a surprise drug test conducted on Monday, September 4, as revealed by task force chief and city information officer Richard Ligad.

Ligad said that while they are awaiting the results of the confirmatory test sent to Manila, the individual in question will be relieved of his duties.

“Pinag-aralan natin ng husto, tatlong beses tinest at yung video doon sa area. Ako man ay kumbensido na may something na problema doon,” Ligad said.

“So kinausap natin. Kahapon kinausap natin na hindi na muna siya magke-cater ng services,” he continued.

Ligad has also spoken with the individual who tested positive for illegal drugs, and there are reasons behind this. For instance, the person mentioned using medication for a toothache.

Despite feeling saddened by the outcome of the drug test for one of its members, Ligad pointed out that they cannot condone such actions, as they need to uphold the integrity of the Anti-Crime Task Force.

“Maselan and trabahong ito kaya required na dumaan sa ganitong proseso para malinis ang ating hanay,” he said

Ligad assured the public that they will not condone any illegal activities of their personnel and vowed to continuously conduct surprise drug testing to their personnel.