Efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat and reduce various forms of criminal activity in MIMAROPA have resulted in the arrest of seven most wanted persons (MWPs) and 37 other suspected offenders from June 19 to 23.

The Police Regional Office (PRO) reported that they were apprehended following their five-day campaign in Palawan, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, and Quezon.

Among the apprehended most wanted persons were Dante Silverio Mariño, Romblon’s Top 2 MWP for acts of lasciviousness; June-June Borganio Villanueva, Linapacan Palawan’s Top 6 MWP for frustrated murder; Frederick Viscarra Arzaga, Coron, Palawan’s Top 2 MWP for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act; Mark Falceso Mariño, Romblon, Romblon’s Top 3 MWP for acts of lasciviousness; Sylfred Vargas Balatian, Lucban, Quezon’s Top 1 MWP for violating the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016; Christian Andres Soria, Victoria, Oriental Mindoro’s Top 1 MWP for violating the Anti-Carnapping Act of 1972; and Marlo Bansal Ramos, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro’s Top 1 MWP for rape in relation to the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

Additionally, 37 other wanted persons were apprehended across the MIMAROPA provinces: 10 in Romblon, 9 in Oriental Mindoro, 8 in Occidental Mindoro, 5 in Marinduque, 3 in Palawan, and 2 in Puerto Princesa City.

All arrested individuals are currently in police custody and will be turned over to the respective issuing courts for further legal proceedings.

Records from the Regional Investigative and Detective Management Division showed that from January 1 to June 23, PRO MIMAROPA successfully apprehended a total of 277 most wanted persons and 771 others.

PRO MIMAROPA Chief Police Brigadier General Joel Doria commended all operating units for their dedicated efforts that led to the arrest of the aforementioned most wanted persons.

“These accomplishments only fuel our drive to improve crime solution efficiency in support of the ‘Aggressive and Honest Law Enforcement Operations’ under the five focused agenda of our chief, Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr.,” he said.