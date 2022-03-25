Puerto Princesa City mayoralty candidate Florante Antazo said he plans to put up an oil depot in the city to help ease the burden of the transport sector amidst continuing oil price hikes if he gets elected.

Antazo who is also a businessman said in a press conference on Friday that if the city government has its own oil depot, it would help lower prices of petroleum products through retail stations in different areas in the city.

“Ang sinasabi ko noon pa, ang pinaka-best solution ay magkaroon ang Puerto Princesa City ng sariling oil depot at mag-retail tayo sa lahat ng strategic na lugar,” Antazo said.

“[Kapag mayroon nang ganito] ay hindi na magtataas ang mga private oil company d’yan. So, magkakaroon ng selling price, ‘yan ang solusyon na hindi nila magawa-gawa,” he added.

He said even without the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, prices of petroleum products in Puerto Princesa City are already high compared to other areas in the country.

“Umikot ka sa buong kapuluan ng Pilipinas, ang taas ng fuel dito sa Puerto Princesa [ng] more than P10 per liter,” Antazo said.

Aside from this, he also plans to implement lighter protocols to revive the economy, minimal fee for business permit renewal, and huge fund allocation for financial assistance.