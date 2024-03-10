Another teacher from Palawan has come forward, claiming she was a victim of extortion at the Schools Division Office, targeting teachers seeking transfers or applying for positions.

Teacher X, who asked not to be identified in this report, told Palawan News on March 9 that a DepEd staff member asked her to give ₱50,000 as a “gift” to an unidentified high-ranking official known as “ma’am” for a job item she had applied for.

Teacher X’s allegation surfaced as the regional DepEd office initiated an investigation into the case of Rhodora Aboratigue, a teacher from Bato-Bato National High School in Taytay. She had earlier claimed in a video interview posted on social media that Jister Jude Lunado, from the provincial DepEd, solicited ₱30,000 from her to secure her transfer to her hometown of Dumaran.

Teacher X also identified Lunado as the same DepEd personnel who demanded ₱50,000 from her to facilitate her appointment to the position she applied for. Teacher X is currently affiliated with another school while awaiting approval of her application with the DepEd.

She said it was Lunado, the Gender and Development coordinator for SDO Palawan, who initiated contact with her about application.

“Tinawagan ako at wala akong idea na may bayarang mangyayari. Nung una, na overwhelmed pa nga ako kasi finally may tumawag taga-division office tapos sabi nya matutulungan nya daw ako since qualified naman ako,” Teacher X said.

“Then nung last na, pero need pala mag bigay pasalamat or gift kila ma’am daw. Kala ko pa-token lang, sabi ķo go, okay lang, pero shocked talaga ako 50k,” Teacher X added.

She told Palawan News that upon learning about the case of Aboratigue, she contacted Lunado and demanded the return of the ₱50,000 that she paid.

“Nagkausap na kami ni Jister kanina lang chinat ko siya. Tumawag siya, kakausapin niya pa raw sila ma’am. Ayun sabi nya para makapagprepare. Sabi ko kasi, balik nya nalang, pero nakiusap na wag muna raw i-pressure today. Pinagbigyan ko,” she told Palawan News.

She said the money was eventually returned to her via the e-wallet service GCash.

Teacher X said she did not know who Lunado was referring to as “ma’am” in their exchange of messages.

“Sabi ng isa diyan na may posisyon din sa division office, pag nakapasok kami na natawagan, pwede raw ibulong dun kay SDS kasi prerogative daw nya kung sino ia-approve. Biktima lang kami ng sistema nila. Samantalang dadaan naman kami sa proseso, nag-comply naman kami ng requirements. Sad lang kasi sila may hawak ng pulang ballpen. Powerless kami lalo’t applicants pa lang kami,” Teacher X said.

Teacher X claimed that many teachers in a similar situation as her had succumbed to extortion, fearing blacklisting in DepEd Palawan if they refused. Despite Lunado returning her Christmas bonus and salary, she considered her efforts and money wasted.

Teach X said she is willing to testify in a formal investigation.

“I-prepare ko lang evidence ko. Di man ako proud na-hire dahil nagbayad, dahil kung tutuusin qualified naman kami. Na-pressure lang kami kasi ise-secure yung item. (…) Doesn’t mean na mananahimik lang ķami after bayaran,” she remarked.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has invited Lunado and Palawan Schools Division Superintendent, Dr. Elsie Barrios to appear during their regular session next week.

Meanwhile, Cherrylou Repia, assistant regional director for DepEd Mimaropa, stated in a press conference on March 5 that before Aboratigue’s complaint, the regional office attributed the frequent transfers in Palawan to its expansive size.

In August 2023, the regional director of DepEd Mimaropa inspected the SDOs and initiated an audit to identify schools with surplus teachers.

“Hindi ganun kadali, pero marami na tayong napalipat na teachers sa eskwelahan na mas kailangan sila. May mga schools talaga na in excess. May mga teachers na konti lang yung load kesa sa prescribed,” Repia said, noting that the ongoing task would take some time for an SDO as large as Palawan.

DepEd Order No. 22, Series of 2013, listed that transfers in the exigency of the service prioritized those schools with excess teachers, such as when the pupil/student-teacher ratio of the school is below 35: 1 for elementary and 27: 1 for secondary level.

Repia further remarked that the regional office was working on plans to ease the congested paperwork in SDO Palawan, such as the use of automated machines.