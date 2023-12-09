There will be another anticipated decrease in fuel pump prices next week, with diesel and gasoline both expected to see reductions in the range of P1.80 to P1.90 per liter.

According to the Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau, analysis of four days of trading indicates potential rollbacks exceeding P1 per liter for diesel, gasoline, and kerosene.

An industry expert suggests that the likely price movement for the upcoming week could involve a decrease of P1.80 to P1.90 per liter for diesel, and a similar reduction of P1.70 to P1.90 per liter for gasoline.

Oil companies are set to announce the final price adjustments on Monday, which are expected to come into effect on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, oil companies made mixed adjustments to their prices: gasoline and kerosene prices increased by P0.30 and P0.20 per liter, respectively, while diesel prices decreased by P0.30 per liter.