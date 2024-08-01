The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), together with the United States Navy, once again held a Maritime Cooperative Activity on Wednesday afternoon, July 31, in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

AFP stated that the activity, which was held within the Philippine exclusive economic zone in the waters west of Palawan, featured the USS Mobile (LCS 26) and the BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS16).

The exercise included a series of activities designed to enhance communication and operational coordination between the two navies. These events comprised a communications check exercise, division tactics, officer of the watch maneuver exercise, photographic exercise, and cross-deck exercise.

The AFP said in a statement that the primary objective of the exercise is to further strengthen the interoperability and cooperative capabilities of the two countries’ naval forces.

The successful execution of these maritime exercises underscores the strong defense ties between the Philippines and the United States and their shared commitment to upholding freedom of navigation and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement added.

“By conducting these exercises, both navies aim to improve their readiness and ability to operate together in ensuring maritime security and stability in the region,” AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner said.

He likewise emphasized the significance of such cooperative activities in maintaining regional peace and security.

“These joint exercises with our ally are crucial in enhancing our naval capabilities and ensuring that we can effectively collaborate to safeguard our maritime interests. The partnership between the Philippine Navy and the United States Navy continues to be a pillar of regional stability,” he said.

