Rain may fall over Palawan as a result of the trough of low-pressure area (LPA) being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather agency said Monday.

PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina estimated the location of the LPA to be 635 kilometers east-southeast of General Santos City. It is less likely to develop into a storm, but could enter the country’s borders.

The trough of LPA may also affect the Visayas, Mindanao, and Bicol areas. PAGASA warns the public about the possibility of floods and landslides.

“Maliit pa rin ang tiyansa na ito ay maging bagyo. Pumasok man o hindi, maging bagyo man o hindi itong low-pressure area, inaasahan natin na patuloy itong magdadala ng mga pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao, kasama ang bahagi ng Palawan,” he said.

“Malaki ang tiyansa ng mga pag-ulan na may kasamang pagkidlat at pagkulog sa bahagi ng Palawan, sa southern part, kasama ‘yong Kalayaan islands,” he added.

On the other hand, the northeast monsoon is continuously prevailing over the Luzon area.

PAGASA raised the gale warning over seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Aurora, Northern Quezon including northern and eastern coasts of Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, northern coast of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Eastern coast of Southern, Leyte, Dinagat Islands, eastern coast of Surigao del and Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande.

As a result of the northeast monsoon, wave heights may reach 4.5 meters.

About Post Author