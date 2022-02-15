Another dog-toothed cat snake was handed over to the Wildlife Trafficking Monitoring Office (WTMO) of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) in El Nido by the DENR-Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) recently.

In a statement released February 11 by the PCSDS, it said that the dog-toothed cat snake (Boiga cynodon) was turned over by Hero Jeff Isidro of the DENR PAMO on February 2 after it was rescued in Lio Estate Resort by a staff of Ten Knots Philippines Inc. on January 31, 2022.

The snake is in good shape and has a length of approximately 190 cm. The snake was immediately released back to its natural habitat.

The PCSDS is urging persons who happen to find or rescue wildlife to turn them over to our office, which can be contacted thru hotline numbers 0935-116-2336 (Globe/TM) and 0948-937-2200 (Smart/TNT). You may also send the PCSDS a message on its Facebook page for other concerns.