Another complainant vs scamming suspect comes out

Another victim of swindling by a city resident who allegedly poses as a travel agent to deceive unwitting travelers and tourists has come out to complain to police authorities.

A certain “Weng” contacted Palawan News to seek assistance in the filing of a complaint against the suspect, earlier identified by the police as Luciano Louwil Alvarado, whom he claimed received money from her for a travel booking that did not proceed due to the pandemic travel ban and did not refund her for the amount.

“Weng” said he read the recent Palawan News story about the couple from Batangas who complained to the police with a similar experience and decided he will also file a complaint. He claimed that Alvarado had blocked their phone and cut off communications with them when they were demanding a refund.

Weng said he sent P5,600 as reservation payment to Alvarado for their planned tour but because of the lockdown imposed by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they agreed to cancel the booking and for the latter to return their reservation fee.

“Nagpa-book po kami for August 2020 and hindi po natuloy dahil po sa pandemic. Ang sabi nya po ire-refund na hanggang sa binlock niya na po kami,” Weng said.

Weng, together with his girlfriend Celine planned their vacation in April last year and they were supposed to fly to Palawan in August. In June, they canceled their plan because of the pandemic.

He said he contacted Alvarado through his Facebook page which he uses to market his tour bookings in Palawan. “Nakita namin sa Facebook lang po, may page siya ‘yung KEMB Palawan,” Weng said.

Alvarado was arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by Puerto Princesa Police Station 1 (PS1)in a pension house last Friday night, January 14. A case of estafa has been filed against him.