Another China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel was spotted inside the West Philippine Sea (WPS) near El Nido town on Tuesday, July 2.

Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation head and Sealight Director Ray Powell said in a post on his X account on Tuesday, July 2, that CCG vessel 3302 was seen “conducting intrusive patrol ~40nm west of Palawan in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.”

This came a week after CCG’s biggest vessel, 5901, dubbed the “monster ship,” was also spotted near El Nido after sailing around the WPS.

Powell, a retired US Air Force officer who is constantly monitoring developments in the West Philippine Sea, also said Chinese vessels intruding in the WPS have been steadily increasing recently.

On Monday, he also said CCG ships were seen passing near five Philippine-held features in the Spratly Islands while “conducting resupply cruises to its outposts in the Spratly Islands.”

He said Sansha 2 Hao and San Sha Zhi Fa 301 were first monitored passing Pag-asa Island on Sunday morning. Two other ships were also seen near Patag Island, Lawak Island, Sabina (Escoda) Shoal, and Ayungin Shoal.

Aside from the WPS, the two CCG ships were also monitored passing within 60 nautical miles of Malaysia’s coastline on Monday, in what Powell described as China’s attempt “to assert the southern extent of Beijing’s maritime claims.”

In addition to the CCG ships, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA-N) aircraft carrier Shandong was also spotted off the western coast of Luzon.

China state-controlled Global Times said on Sunday that the aircraft carrier “recently arrived” about 200 nautical miles away from Luzon or within the edge of the West Philippine Sea.

Powell, however, said it is hard to pinpoint the exact location of the ship as its automatic identification system (AIS) is turned off, which is deemed normal among navy vessels.