Some celebrities have been sighted relaxing in El Nido this week, including couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, the Curtis sisters (Anne and Jasmin), and beauty pageant titleholder Rachel Peters.

Fans of the Gutierrez family have been posting photos taken with them since February 18. The couple are also sharing their own vacation memories on Instagram.

Sarah is also nostalgic in an Instagram picture from yesterday (February 22), saying their second child Kai, who will turn four in March 2022, will get to see young sea turtles being released to the sea.

“Last time this happened, on this same island, I was around seven months pregnant to Kai, and now he gets to see them with his kuya and grandparents. Such a memorable day.” the actress captioned.

On January 24, the family also posted their yachting experience in El Nido to celebrate Richard’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Jasmine and Anne Curtis uploaded images of themselves in a resort on their IG accounts. As seen on Jaque Yuengtian-Gutierrez’s stories on Tuesday, Anne and Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters are on a photoshoot with a cosmetic brand.