(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A family residing in Barangay Cabigaan, Aborlan, was shocked to find their domestic animal brutally attacked early Tuesday morning with a bolo and had its legs and tail severed by an unidentified suspect.

Christine Castro told Palawan News they are imploring Cabigaan officials and authorities to initiate an investigation into the matter, particularly since they’ve already heard of similar incidents in their area.

She said they discovered a solitary black slipper that the culprit had left behind, and they had given this information to the barangay.

“May mga nabalitaan na rin kaming ganyang incident doon sa area recently lang din. Nilapit na namin sa kapitan doon sa area—yun pa lang since, pero balak namin ipa-investigate kasi may naiwan na tsinelas doon, baka raw magka lead kung kanino yun (We have also heard about similar incidents in the area recently. We have already reported this to the captain in that area—since it happened. However, we plan to have it investigated because a slipper was left behind, and it may lead us to the identity of the person responsible),” she said.

Castro said that their livestock was doing good when it was checked on Monday, May 8, in an adjacent lot where it was tied. It also didn’t make any noise that would wake anyone up.

“Hindi nila narinig kung may ingay, since medyo malayo sa bahay nila itinali yung baka. Sa kabilang lote, chineck naman nila nung hapon then yun nga around 7:30 chineck ulit yan na yung naabutan nila (They didn’t hear any noise because the cow was tied up far from the house. In the adjacent lot, they checked it yesterday and it appeared to be fine, but when they checked it again at around 7:30 a.m., that’s what they found out),” she explained.

Castro also warned other livestock owners in Brgy. Cabigaan to take care of them since the perpetrator has not yet been arrested.

