Angkas to resume ops after completing requirements: DOTr

ANGKAS RIDERS. An official of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday said Angkas is yet to fully comply with the requirements set by the MC Taxi Technical Working Group, noting that the company will be allowed to operate once it complies with all the necessary requirements.

In a message sent to reporters, DOTr Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said the MC Taxi TWG has completed its inspection of Angkas’ facility on Saturday and found that the company has not yet complied with two of its requirements.

Angkas and its motorcycle (MC) taxis will soon make a comeback in Metro Manila after the company completed the requirements set by the MC Taxi Technical Working Group (TWG), an official of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Monday.

These include requiring MC taxi riders to have a thermal scanner or completed health declaration forms — for both the rider and passenger — to check if either of them has a fever or other symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The second requirement, she said, is a confirmation that Angkas has undertaken background checks on all its riders to see if they have committed offenses or have pending cases.

“We are just waiting for Angkas to inform us of their compliance in these two remaining items. Once they confirm their compliance, we will issue a Notice to Proceed immediately,” Libiran said.

She said at least 6,400 Angkas riders are ready to return to the streets of Metro Manila after undergoing swab testing last week.

Joyride, one of Angkas’ two competitors in the MC taxi space, is scheduled for inspection on Monday she said.

“Move It [will be inspected] as soon as we receive a letter from them signifying their compliance,” Libiran said.

On Nov. 10, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the operational guidelines for motorcycle taxis and tricycle back-riding formulated by the National Task Force against Covid-19 (NTF-COVID).

These guidelines set the speed limit of MC taxis to 60 kilometers per hour, require good health condition of riders, protective gear for both drivers and passengers (passengers must bring their own helmet), among others.

MC taxis are also required to refuse passengers under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs, persons with disability who cannot hold on safely, children covered by the Children’s Safety on Motorcycles Act of 2015, pregnant women, and anyone not complying with required health protocols. (PNA)