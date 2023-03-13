Angelica Panganiban experienced multiple firsts as she visited the scenic village of Busuanga with her family.

In a recent vlog, the first-time mom discussed their first family vacation and Amelia Sabine, or Bean’s, first flight.

“She [Bean] didn’t cry at all,” Gregg Homan, Angelica’s fiancé, noted. “Si Mommy ang nag-cry,” Angelica said as she became emotional over their trip.

For their trip, they traveled from Subic to Manila and then from Manila to Busuanga. After arriving at their hotel, the family relaxed in the private pool with a view of Busuanga Bay.

“Ipinakikilala po namin ni Madam Amelia. Kasalukuyan po syang nagmumuni-muni kung ilang isla ang bibilhin nya sa Busuanga,” the actress joked while playing with her daughter.

The family also enjoyed cruising Busuanga Bay and exploring its islands.

The Homans visited Busuanga on February 26, based on Angelica’s Instagram post.

She jested that she used to sun dry her bikini but now it is her daughter’s bikini that she is sun drying.

