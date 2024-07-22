President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. unequivocally declared that the country will not yield or falter in response to any challenges or pressures from China in the West Philippine Sea, pointing out that the territory is not merely a figment of imagination and will continue to be recognized as part of the nation’s sovereign land.

The chief executive said that the country will assert its rights and interests in the WPS in “the same fair and Pacific way” it always has: through proper diplomatic channels and mechanisms under a rules-based international order, the only acceptable means of resolving disputes.

Peace and community building will always be his administration’s clarion call, noting that the Philippines will chair and host the ASEAN Summit in 2026.

He further stated that the country is continuously exploring ways to deescalate tensions in the WPS with its counterparts, without compromising stance and principles. He believes that they are also doing everything they can to ensure the success of these efforts.

“The Philippines cannot yield. The Philippines cannot waver,” President Marcos stressed amidst a rousing reception and loud applause in the chamber.

The country, he elaborated, is continuing to strengthen its defensive posture, both through developing self-reliance and partnerships with like-minded states.

“Ang West Philippine Sea ay hindi kathang isip natin lamang. Ito ay atin. Ito ay mananatiling atin hangga’t nag-aalab ang diwa ng ating minamahal na bansang Pilipinas. ,” he added.

President Marcos also emphasized that the government will improve and expand the nation’s awareness and understanding of the WPS, ensuring that this knowledge is passed on to the youth and future generations.

He added that the Philippines’ laws regarding maritime zones and archipelagic sea lanes uphold this intergenerational responsibility, deeply instilling this duty in the hearts and minds of the Filipino people.

With a voice breaking, he also expressed his gratitude to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the fishermen for their vigilant efforts in monitoring and safeguarding the country’s territory.

“Sa buong Sandatahang Lakas [ng Pilipinas], sa Philippine Coast Guard, sa ating mga mangingisda sa West Philippine Sea, tanggapin po ninyo ang taus pusong pasasalamat ng buong bansa dahil sa inyong ginagawang pagmamatyag at sakripisyo,” President Marcos said.