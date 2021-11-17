Four hundred students from Narra, Palawan have received educational assistance from the Ang Probinsyano Party-List (APPL).

Each student was handed P2,500 in an event held Friday at the Narra Sports Complex in coordination with the local government led by acting Vice Mayor Clarito Demaala IV and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The distribution of educational aid in Narra was part of the turnover of four infrastructure projects to various barangays in the same municipality last September.

The APPL said it will continue with its efforts to help deserving but marginalized students.

APPL nominee Michael Chua said although the amount may not be big, it could at least help students address some of their educational expenses.

“Ang Probinsyano Party-List believes that education is the great game-changer. As such, we will endeavor to continuously come up with practical and relevant ways to be of help to our students, especially the poorest of the poor, in order for them to finish school,” Chua said.

One of the beneficiaries, John Lester Arellaga, expressed his gratitude to the APPL.

“Gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa Ang Probinsyano Party-List sa pagtulong hindi lamang sa mga mismong magsasaka at mangingisda kundi maging sa mga anak ng magsasaka at mangingisda.

APPL nominee Michael Chua chats with John Lester Arellaga, one of the beneficiaries.



Sana marami pa silang matulungan sa buong Pilipinas dahil ang edukasyon po ay pamana ng mga magulang sa kanilang mga anak (I would like to thank the Ang Probinsyano Party-List for helping not only the farmers and fisherfolk themselves but also their children. Hopefully, they would be able to help a lot more people from the entire country because education is really a legacy left behind by parents to their kids,” Arellaga said.

Since garnering seats in Congress in the 2019 elections, the APPL has focused on education, health and livelihood projects in the countryside.

The APPL has turned over four infrastructure projects in Narra including a covered court in Barangay Poblacion, senior citizens’ center in Barangay Princess Urduja, a seawall in Calategas, and a multipurpose building at Narra National High School.