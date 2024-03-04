Andi Eigenmann disclosed in a press conference today, March 4, that the cause of her mother’s death, the acclaimed actress Jaclyn Jose, was a heart attack.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the untimely passing of my nanay, Mary Jane Guck, better known as Jaclyn Jose,” Andi stated emotionally, alongside her brother and actor, Gabby Eigenmann.

Contrary to initial reports that the actress passed away at the age of 59, Andi clarified that her mother died at the age of 60 on the morning of March 2.

Andi expressed gratitude to everyone who extended condolences and showed concern over her mother’s death.

“Our family is trying to come to terms with this unfortunate incident. Please provide us the respect and privacy to grieve, and we hope this will put all speculations to rest,” Andi stated.

She added that they wish to see the “undeniable legacy” of her late mother “will forever live on” through her work, her children, and the many lives she touched, as her life itself was her great masterpiece.