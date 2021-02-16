And So To Bed With SM Home

This Mr. Big Bodyscale pillow is filled with Elasta Fiber to fit snuggly and promote the healthy firmness of your body.

There’s nothing like a good night’s sleep to make us feel healthier and happier. It helps reduce stress, improves your attention and concentration, takes care of your emotional well-being, and can help improve your memory. At the same time, it is said to keep your heart healthy, strengthen your immune system, lower your blood pressure, reduce your chances of diabetes, and help you maintain your weight.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine, recommends that adults should get at least seven hours of sleep each night. And you’ll be surprised how having the right beddings and line can contribute to a good night’s sleep.

Choose the right and quality material for bed covers. Cotton and Bamboo are organic materials that are breathable, anti-microbial and eco-friendly for a sustainable lifestyle.

Opt for Weighted Blanket as it has a therapeutic benefit which has a deep pressure stimulation to relieve pain, lessen anxiety and improve mood.

And the good news is that you can enjoy up to 70% off discounts on bed and bath essentials with SM Home’s Mattress and Linen Sale, which is ongoing until February 28, 2021.

And while shopping, it will be good to keep the following tips from SM Home in mind:

Look for Thread Counts that are between 200 and 400, which will feel smooth, soft and breathable for a goodnight’s sleep. Choose the right and quality material for bed covers. Cotton and Bamboo are organic materials that are breathable, anti-microbial and eco-friendly for a sustainable lifestyle. Opt for Weighted Blanket as it has a therapeutic benefit which has a deep pressure stimulation to relieve pain, lessen anxiety and improve mood. Do not forget to update your Mattress for every five to eight years. This helps to alleviate tension at the back and prevent aches and pains. Wash them in warm water at least once a week for hygiene purposes. Use gentle laundry detergent if you have allergies. Also, change your type of bedding in season. Microfiber beddings are best for cold weather while opt for cotton sheets on summer.

Do not forget to update your Mattress for every five to eight years. This helps to alleviate tension at the back and prevent aches and pains.

Wash them in warm water at least once a week for hygiene purposes. Use gentle laundry detergent if you have allergies. Also, change your type of bedding in season. Microfiber beddings are best for cold weather while opt for cotton sheets on summer.

Shoppers can now also place their orders online through The SM Store’s Call to Deliver and ShopSM app. For more info and updates, follow them at SM Home at the SM Store in Instagram or visit thesmstore.com website.