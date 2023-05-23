The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP), in collaboration with the Provincial Government of Palawan and the Municipality of Aborlan, unveiled the marker for the ‘Ancient Syllabic Script’ last Friday, May 19, at the Aborlan Municipal Hall Compound.

According to the Provincial Information Office, the event was staged to honor the enduring legacy of the Tagbanua and Palaw’an scripts, as the marker serves as a tangible representation of their unique cultural treasure, now recognized as a National Cultural Treasure.

Guests from the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) and local government officials witnessed this historic moment.

NMP Director General Jeremy Barnes, in his message, noted the significance of the event that coincides with the National Heritage Month.

“Pinaaalalahanan tayo ng pamana ng ating mga ninuno at ating mayamang kultura na siyang pagkakakilanlan natin bilang mga Pilipino,” he said.

Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates, through his representative Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, emphasized the importance of preserving and appreciating the ancient scripts.

“Isa itong mahalagang pagkilala at pagpapahalaga sa isang aspeto ng inyong mayamang kultura ng inyong mga ninuno ilang mga henerasyon na rin ang nakalilipas,” Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates stated in a message.

Mayor Jaime Ortega expressed his gratitude for the installation of the marker in Aborlan and acknowledged the importance of honoring the municipality’s ancestral roots.

About Post Author