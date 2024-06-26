The Anaxious Dance Group from Narra won the grand prize among 12 dance groups that competed in the Hip Hop Dance competition at Indakan sa Baragatan Vol. 4 The Final Showdown on June 23 at the PGP Convention Center.

The event was part of this year’s Baragatan Festival, coinciding with the 122nd anniversary of the establishment of the Civil Government of Palawan.

The Anaxious team took home the grand prize of ₱60,000 for their synchronized and flawless dance routine based on the set criteria. The As 1 Family from Rizal was awarded 1st runner up, receiving ₱40,000, while the League of Spain from Sofronio Española secured the 2nd runner up position, taking home ₱30,000.

The remaining groups, although not winning the top prizes, were each awarded ₱15,000 as a consolation prize.

The 12 finalists showcased a variety of dance styles and themes, captivating both the audience and judges.

The winners were determined based on Choreography (15%), Performance (Stage Presence & Showmanship) (15%), Mastery (10%), Timing (10%), Originality of the Music (Interpretation) (10%), Relevance to the Choice of Music (10%), X-Factor (10%), Costume/Props (Relevance to the Routine) (10%), and Audience Impact (10%).

Among the groups that participated in the competition were Igneous (Aborlan), Brooke’s Point HipHop Movement (Brooke’s Point), Groove Generation (El Nido), Silayan Fam (Quezon), Hood 14 (Roxas), Elements Dance Company (Sofronio Española), TSL Crew 2.0 (Taytay), 8PM Crew (Taytay), and Cagayanen Dance Company (Cagayancillo).

The judges for the event included Dance Hall Queen Manila 2024 Julie Ann Acha, Rockwell PH Head Choreographer Aira Casim, and Alvin Rosario.

The Indakan sa Baragatan Vol. 4 Dance Workshop was held on June 22 at the SM City Puerto Princesa Activity Center and on June 24 at the NCCC Mall Activity Area, attended by around a hundred participants. The judges served as trainers for the worksho