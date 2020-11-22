Amurao to appeal Sandiganbayan decision

Amurao told Palawan News Sunday her “conscience is clear” and will seek a reversal of the ruling with an appeal to be filed Monday.

City tourism chief Aileen Cynthia Amurao said she will appeal the decision of the Sandiganbayan penalizing her with imprisonment and fines for making unauthorized solicitations in connection with the holding of the 2014 Pangalipay sa Baybay.

Amurao told Palawan News Sunday her “conscience is clear” and will seek a reversal of the ruling with an appeal to be filed Monday.

“My conscience is clear, not even a single cent went to my pocket kaya sobrang sakit. I even shelled out my own money in all of our events,” Amurao said.

“I’m just praying, but tuloy ang laban,” she added.

Amurao has the option to file a motion for reconsideration at the Sandiganbayan or the Court of Appeals, but she reiterated she will need to discuss this with her legal counsel.

On November 20, the Sandiganbayan in a 65-page ruling penalized Amurao and contractual operations assistant Michael Angelo Aquino Jr. with imprisonment of two years and one day for the solicitations. They were also fined P5,000 each and perpetually disqualified from holding any public office.

Apart from Amurao and Aquino, also included in the charge but were acquitted were operations assistant Joyce Cabanag Enriquez and officer III Miche Hitosis Meneses.

The complaint was filed by Doris Suelo, Sheryl Lynn Lebante, and Engilbert Alvarez, also employees of the City Tourism Office.

