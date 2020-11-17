Nov 17, 2020

Amihan continues to affect Northern Luzon

Nov 17, 2020 Shoogar Santos

Mendoza said cloudy skies with isolated rains can be expected in Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, and the Cordillera.

The northeast monsoon (amihan) is affecting northern Luzon while the easterlies from the Pacific Ocean the rest of the country, according to the state weather bureau.

“Sa kasalukuyan wala tayong nakikitang sama ng panahon na posibleng makaapekto sa ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) sa susunod po na dalawa hanggang tatlong araw,” PAGASA weather specialist Meno Mendoza said Tuesday morning.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will generally have good weather conditions with occasional rain showers due to the localized thunderstorms, especially in the eastern part of Luzon.

 

