Amihan, Auring to bring gusty winds, Signal No. 1 raised over eastern coasts

The combined northeast monsoon and Auring will bring strong breeze to near-gale conditions with occasionally higher gusts over Cuyo and Cagayancillo islands in the next 24 hours, said state weather bureau in its early Monday morning forecast.

According to 5:00 am weather bulletin of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the combined effect will be experienced in areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #1 is in effect, as well as over Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern portions of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan, Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands, and the rest of Visayas and Bicol Region.

Auring has downgraded into a tropical depression as it approaches Dinagat islands-Homonhon island area and is expected to continue moving generally west-northwestward to northwestward throughout the forecast period.

It was estimated at 195 kilometers (km) east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte by 4:00 am with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 15kph.

On the forecast track and its probability cone, the tropical depression may initially make landfall over the Dinagat Islands in eastern Samar, southern portion including Homonhon island-Leyte area in the next six to 12 hours.

“There is an increasing likelihood that “Auring” will further weaken before it makes landfall due to persistent high vertical wind shear associated with the surge of the northeast monsoon. Post-landfall, “Auring” is forecasted to weaken considerably due to significant terrain interaction and the increasing wind shear, leading to deterioration into a remnant low within 24 hours, possibly sooner,” PAGASA stated.

Auring is forecasted to be at 55 km west southwest of Romblon, Romblon in next 24 hours, Tuesday morning.

TWCS # 1 is raised over Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, Catanduanes, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Nabua, Bato, Balatan) in Luzon area.

In Visayas area, it is raised over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, the northern and eastern portions of Negros Oriental (Dumaguete City, Sibulan, San Jose, Amlan, Pamplona, Tanjay City, Bais City, Manjuyod, Bindoy, Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Guihulngan City, Canlaon City, Vallehermoso), the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, La Castellana, La Carlota City, Bago City, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, San Enrique, Valladolid, Pulupandan, Murcia, San Carlos City, Bacolod City, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, Talisay City, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Escalante City, Toboso), the eastern portion of Iloilo (Dumangas, Barotac Nuevo, Anilao, San Rafael, Barotac Viejo, Banate, Passi City, San Enrique, Dingle, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles), and the eastern portion of Capiz (Cuartero, Dumarao, Ma-Ayon, Pontevedra, Panay, President Roxas, Panitan, Dao, Pilar).

In Mindanao area, TWCS #1 is raised over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Lianga, Barobo, San Agustin, Marihatag, Cagwait, Bayabas, Tago, San Miguel, Tandag City, Cortes, Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal), Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Bayugan City, Prosperidad, Sibagat), the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Medina, Talisayan, Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Binuangan, Salay), and Camiguin, wherein about 30 to 60 kph winds prevailing will be experienced.

The state weather bureau stated that in the next 24 hours, rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under TCWS #1. About 2.5 to 3.5-meter height will be observed in eastern seaboard of Central Luzon and eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon while the remaining seaboards of Visayas will be at 2.5 to 3.0-meter height in the next 24 hours.

Moderate to rough seas or 1.2 to 2.5-meter height will be experienced over the remaining seaboards of Luzon, and the northern and western seaboards of Mindanao which is not under any TCWS.

“Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.”

PAGASA will issue the next weather bulletin at 8:00 am.

