Two convicted American sex offenders were denied entry into the Philippines by the immigration bureau at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) this week.

They were identified by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) as Eric Blair Smith, 57, who arrived at NAIA Terminal 1 on October 19, aboard a Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight from Los Angeles, California, and Marlon Buniel, 57, who arrived on a PAL flight from Honolulu on October 20.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said on Saturday that Smith is a registered sex offender (RSO) in California, where he faced charges and convictions for sexual offenses in 1986 and 2013.

“As in the case of other RSOs who have arrived in the country, he was also denied entry and booked on the first available PAL flight back to Los Angeles, where he originated,” Tansingco stated.

U.S. authorities, who alerted the BI about Smith’s arrival in Manila, said he was convicted in 2013 for committing sexual battery by forcibly touching the victim against their will.

Prior to that, he had served a prison sentence for engaging in inappropriate acts with a child under the age of 14. Records also indicate that in 1986, Smith was found guilty of molesting a minor under the age of 18.

Tansingco also shared that Buniel was intercepted from entering the Philippines as he had been convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault and kidnapping in Hawaii in 2012.

He further noted that both Smith and Buniel have been placed on the immigration blacklist as undesirable aliens, permanently prohibiting their re-entry into the country.