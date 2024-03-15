An American national lost his life in a road accident on Wednesday night in Barangay Jolo, Roxas, in northern Palawan.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) did not disclose the identity of the 58-year-old American who died due to the accident believed to have occurred around 7:30 p.m. on March 13.

He was reportedly residing temporarily in Barangay Bacungan, Puerto Princesa City.

According to investigations, the American national was riding a Yamaha motorcycle when the accident happened. He was traversing the national highway in Roxas, heading towards the city, but upon reaching Brgy. Jolo, he lost control of the steering handle, causing the motorcycle to overshoot.

He was transported by MDRRMO responders to Roxas Medicare Hospital for medical attention. However, upon arrival, the attending physician pronounced him dead due to a serious head injury.