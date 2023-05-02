A US citizen wanted by American authorities on charges of money laundering, racketeering, and organized scheme to defraud has been apprehended in Puerto Princesa City over the weekend in a joint operation conducted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI), Military Intelligence Group 4A, and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Puerto Princesa District Office.

The operation was carried out on April 29 to serve the deportation warrant issued against Ricky Lee Crosby Jr. on December 21, 2021.

Documents obtained by Palawan News allege that Crosby Jr. was arrested for racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, money laundering, and an organized scheme to defraud. After the arrest, he was taken to the local office of the NBI for official booking and photography.

The operation was initiated after the immigration bureau received a letter from the US Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, through FBI Assistant Legal Attaché Rodney Cotes. The letter informed that Crosby Jr. is a fugitive from the US.

Dana Sandoval, spokesperson, of the BI also confirmed Crosby Jr.’ apprehension. “He was actually arrested by the BI, but was held at the NBI in Puerto Princeasa prior to transfer to Manila.”

Crosby Jr., who reportedly operates businesses in El Nido that include real estate development, was the subject of an outstanding warrant of arrest issued by the Circuit Court of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Records show that Crosby Jr. was admitted to the Philippines under a Balikbayan visa on July 25, 2019, by immigration officers based in NAIA. On January 18, 2007, the BI’s Board of Commissioners (BOC) issued him a permanent resident visa under CA 613 Section 13(a).

On June 18, 2021, special prosecutor Homer R. Arellano charged Crosby Jr., also known as Christopher Smith Ricky Lee, for being undocumented under CA 613, Section 37(a)(7) and for posing a risk to public interest.

The BI has ordered his deportation to the USA, subject to the submission of the required clearances from the NBI and court if applicable. His permanent visa has also been cancelled. Crosby Jr. Immigration personnel will escort Crosby Jr. to the US to prevent his escape. (with a report from A. Ballarta)

Isang US citizen na hinahanap ng mga awtoridad sa Amerika dahil sa mga kasong money laundering, racketeering, at organized scheme to defraud ang nahuli sa Puerto Princesa City noong nakaraang weekend sa isang joint operation na ikinasa ng Bureau of Immigration (BI), Military Intelligence Group 4A, at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Puerto Princesa District Office.

Ang operasyon ay isinagawa hatinggabi noong Abril 30 upang magsilbi ng deportation warrant laban kay Ricky Lee Crosby Jr. na inisyu noong Disyembre 21, 2021.

Kinumpirma rin ni Dana Sandoval, tagapagsalita ng BI, ang pagkahuli kay Crosby Jr. “He was actually arrested by the BI, but was held at the NBI in Puerto Princeasa prior to transfer to Manila.”

Ayon sa mga dokumentong nakuha ng Palawan News, si Crosby Jr. ay nahuli dahil sa racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, money laundering, at organized scheme to defraud. Pagkatapos niyang maaresto, dinala siya sa lokal na opisina ng NBI para sa opisyal na booking at photography.

Ang operasyon ay isinagawa matapos na matanggap ng immigration bureau ang isang sulat mula sa US Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, sa pamamagitan ni FBI Assistant Legal Attaché Rodney Cotes. Nakaabiso sa sulat na si Crosby Jr. ay isang wanted fugitive mula sa US.

Si Crosby Jr., na nagmamay-ari umano ng mga negosyo sa El Nido tulad real estate development, ay mayroong outstanding warrant of arrest na inisyu ng Circuit Court ng Thirteenth Judicial Circuit sa Hillsborough County, Florida.

Base sa mga rekord, si Crosby Jr. ay nakapasok sa Pilipinas gamit ang Balikbayan visa noong July 25, 2019, sa pamamagitan ng mga immigration officers na naka base sa NAIA. Noong January 18, 2007, naglabas ang Board of Commissioners (BOC) ng BI ng permanent resident visa sa kanya sa ilalim ng CA 613 Section 13(a).

Noong July 18, 2021, sinampahan ng kaso si Crosby Jr., na kilala rin bilang Christopher Smith Ricky Lee, ng special prosecutor na si Homer R. Arellano dahil sa pagiging undocumented sa ilalim ng CA 613, Section 37(a)(7) at sa panganib na kanyang dala.

Inutos ng BI ang pagpapauwi kay Crosby Jr. sa USA, na pagkatapos magsubmit ng kinakailangang clearance mula sa NBI at korte kung sakaling kinakailangan. Nabawi rin ang kanyang permanent visa. I-e-escort ng mga immigration personnel si Crosby Jr. sa paglipad pabalik sa US upang maiwasan ang kanyang pagtakas. (may ulat mula kay A. Ballarta)

