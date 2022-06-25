The American Corner Puerto Princesa was officially opened on Friday (June 24), at the Palawan State University Main Library.

The new physical space at the library aims to provide an open-access resource and learning center that promotes new technologies, information, leadership training and opportunities, cultural exchange, and interaction among local learners and the United States.

Inside the American Corner Puerto Princesa are learning materials such as books from the United States, a TV monitor for virtual conferences, and a few Macbook and iPad units available for students’ use.

“What we are hoping to do is not just provide resources, not just talk about opportunities, and not just enrich the lives of the students and faculty, but what we are most hoping to do is to establish and strengthen a connection between our institution and yours,” John Groch, Counselor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy, said.

He also talked about how important it is for democracy around the world for people to be able to share information and get free access to knowledge.

For Jaycze Dador, a student leader from PSU and an alumnus of the Southeast Asia Youth Leadership Program (SEAYLP) of the U.S. Embassy, the American Corner Puerto Princesa is a significant opportunity for better education of his fellow students.

“Since this hub is open in Puerto Princesa, this will also be beneficial for the people in the community, for the students, and for those who want to study abroad but lack the opportunity,” he expressed.

The hub was initially launched virtually on June 4, 2021, and is the 16th American Corner in the Philippines. It is one of the projects of the US Embassy’s American Spaces Philippines.