WASHINGTON, D.C. — Several nations are eagerly anticipating engaging in dialogue with the Philippines to foster a strong alliance aimed at upholding the principles of international law.

Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, speaking to journalists participating in the Friends, Partners, Allies Program on Wednesday (Washington, D.C. time), remarked that this is “a good sign.”

However, he pointed out that they are already witnessing negative reactions from opponents of the alliances the country has previously established.

“I’m sure you’ve heard of the new launch, but sadly some of these characters have been politicians. I don’t know what there purpose is, but they are now trying to put the fear factor into these alliances that we’re working on, and saying that we’re just going to be firing a proxy war,” he said.

Romualdez stated that this assertion is not only entirely false but also merely fabricating a scenario designed to instill fear in many people.

He explained that their actions are aimed at strengthening the Philippines, not only to defend against aggression but also to secure its economy, which is crucial for prosperity.

“In the end, it’s what’s important to the President and to the Filipino people,” he stated.

Romualdez highlighted that the Philippines has experienced nearly a 90% increase over the past eight months since initiating its efforts in defense alliances and economic initiatives, not only within the U.S. but also in other nations.

He further added that increased investments will flow into the country, highlighting its crucial role in the ongoing development trajectory.

“Connecting economic security into our defense is paramount because we need the wherewithal to obviously be able to buy the kind of equipment to support the modernization of our armed forces so that we would be able to defend ourselves,” he said.