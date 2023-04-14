Tropical Depression Amang has weakened as a low-pressure area and no other tropical cyclone is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the weather bureau said.

Weather forecaster Benison Estareja said that the center of LPA was estimated at 40 kilometers southwest of Iba, Zambales. It is expected to move towards the northwestern direction of the Ilocos region and will bring rains over some portions of Luzon.

“Wala na tayong inaasahan na bagyong panibago na papasok sa Philippine Area of Responsibility. As a consequence, magbabalik ang mainit at maalinsangan na panahon sa mga susunod na araw,” he said.

There is also a chance of scattered rains in Northern Palawan due to isolated thunderstorms and trough of LPA.

PAGASA did not raise a gale warning over any seaboards of the country and the sea levels are at slight to moderate conditions from 0.6 to 2.1 meters. He added that no sea travel suspension is expected in the next days allowing fisherfolk to sail.

About Post Author