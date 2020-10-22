Alvarez vows completion of 15 hospitals during his term

Governor Alvarez said this following the inauguration of the Quezon Medicare Hospital in Quezon town Tuesday. The hospital, reportedly built at a P130 million budget, is a flagship project and the 10th medical facility of its kind established under the I-HELP program of the provincial government.

Palawan Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez has reiterated his vow to complete 15 hospitals in Palawan before the end of his term in 2022.

Governor Alvarez said this following the inauguration of the Quezon Medicare Hospital in Quezon town Tuesday. The hospital, reportedly built at a P130 million budget, is a flagship project and the 10th medical facility of its kind established under the I-HELP program of the provincial government.

“Dahil sa 118 anyos na ang lalawigan ng Palawan ay ngayon lang magkakaroon ng 15 ospital bago matapos ang 2022. Bago matapos ang termino ko ay 15 [na ospital na tayo] na may kabuuang 750 bed capacity at lahat ay may isolation building, TB DOTS at all facilities that are needed,” Alvarez said during the inauguration of the hospital.

Alvarez has stated that the same facility would be added to the Araceli-Dumaran District Hospital, Cuyo District Hospital, New Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH) in Taytay and the Balabac District Hospital.

“Ito ay mga provincial hospitals. Tayo ang magmamanage nito, mag-ooperate at magbu-budget nito. Halos tagli-lilima na ang ospital north at south, pero ‘yong sa Sur anim at apat sa north pero dagdagan natin ng isa para sa Araceli,” he said.

In southern Palawan, the provincial government has built the Aborlan Medicare Hospital, Narra Municipal Hospital, Dr. Jose Rizal District Hospital, Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (SPPH), and the Bataraza District Hospital.

Northern hospitals include the Roxas Medicare Hospital, Coron District Hospital, San Vicente District Hospital, and the El Nido Community Hospital.

The Department of Health (DOH) recently expressed its interest to make Palawan its “benchmark” for health care response. It has also provided additional medical equipment to the provincial government as part of its Health Facilities Enhancement program.

“Isa po ang Palawan sa nakikita kong golden province sa buong bansa. Hindi lang po nakikita natin sa magandang kalikasan kundi ang malaking pagbabago sa Palawan — ekonomiya , kalusugan at edukasyon. Witness po kami sa mabilis na transformation ng Palawan pagdating sa human resource management dahil sa mga bagong doktor at health care provider dito,” Dr. Maria Franxa Laxamana, DOH assistant secretaru who attended the event also said.

