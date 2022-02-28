The establishment of an air force and a naval base in Balabac town will strengthen the territorial security of the province and the country, Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez said.

At the inauguration of the water system projects of the provincial government in Balabac town on February 26, Alvarez said the town will soon have the three different branches of service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) that will guard the territory of the country.

In 2018, a Memorandum of Agreement for the construction of a 300-hectare Balabac Air Base (BAB) in Barangay Catagupan was signed by Alvarez for the provincial government and former air force chief Lt. Gen. Galileo Gerard Kintanar Jr. for the Philippine Air Force.

Alvarez said a naval base will also be constructed soon on mainland Balabac. He added that he personally sees Balabac as a progressive town in the next 25 years and that the security forces will be part of this development.

“The West Philippine Sea is just behind it. If there is an air force there that guards our Philippine Sea, then we are secured. There is also a navy base to be built at the south of the Balabac town, that is a nice Subic-like Naval Base,” Alvarez said.

“Kumpleto tayo dito, we have navy, air force and army. Itong Balabac ay very progressive in the future, if I look at it in the next 25 years itong mga tao dito, kayo, ang mage-enjoy ng efforts na nandito,” he added.

In addition to the AFP, the Philippine Coast Guard is stationed in the town.