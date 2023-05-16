PDP Laban President and Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez believes that political dynasties are unlikely to prosper in the barangay elections because of the familial nature of the barangays where everybody knows everybody, making it hard to achieve a super majority.

Anyone with a strong network of friends and allies has a good chance of winning in the barangay elections, leveling off the playing field for politicians, he said.

“Yong barangay election, mahirap diyang mag-political dynasty dahil masyadong familial ang mga barangay. Walang barangay election na may supermajority. Diyan sa barangay election, polarized lang iyan between sa barangay captain ngayon at first kagawad na may maraming boto. You have all the chances to win dahil ang barangay naman ay familial at kung sino lang ang mga kaibigan mo,” he said.

The issue of political dynasties has been a controversial topic in the Philippines as it has been viewed that political dynasties stifle competition and limit the choices available to the electorate posing as a significant hindrance to achieving a truly democratic system.

Alvarez’s comments come ahead of the upcoming barangay elections, which are set to take place in October 2023.

