PDP-Laban President and 2nd District Rep. Jose Chaves Alvarez reaffirmed his party’s commitment to the supermajority led by Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez in the House of Representatives.

In a statement released on Thursday, Alvarez welcomed the designation of PDP-Laban’s national treasurer and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr. as senior deputy speake, the second-highest position in the chamber.

Alvarez pointed to the strong ties and cooperation between their party and Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats. He also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the reforms of the present administration.

“We continue to work hand-in-hand and in close partnership with Speaker Martin Romualdez, who have mobilized a multi-partisan coalition in the House of Representatives to help President Marcos deliver his commitment to our people,” he said

