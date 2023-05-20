PDP-Laban President and 2nd District Rep. Jose Chaves Alvarez reaffirmed his party’s commitment to the supermajority led by Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez in the House of Representatives.

In a statement released on Thursday, Alvarez welcomed the designation of PDP-Laban’s national treasurer and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr. as senior deputy speake, the second-highest position in the chamber.

Alvarez pointed to the strong ties and cooperation between their party and Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats. He also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the reforms of the present administration.

“We continue to work hand-in-hand and in close partnership with Speaker Martin Romualdez, who have mobilized a multi-partisan coalition in the House of Representatives to help President Marcos deliver his commitment to our people,” he said

About Post Author

Palawan News

See author's posts

    Previous articleRep. JCA meets with key energy officials to address Palawan’s power woes
    Next articleMPA workshop held to strengthen fisheries in Palawan towns
    Palawan News

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR