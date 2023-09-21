Local officials from the towns of Balabac and Narra recently embarked on a farm tour in Kidapawan City and Davao City on September 14 to 17, 2023 as part of the Office of the 2nd District.

Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez, 2nd district Palawan, recently hosted a tour of local officials to observe best farming practices in Kidapawan and Davao cities in Mindanao.

The tour, under Rep. Alvarez’ Panghabangbuhay na Hanapbuhay livelihood program, included tours iin Mindanao farms cultivating high-value fruit-bearing trees like jackfruit, durian, pomelo, and lanzones.

“Ito na ang ikatlong batch ng mga opisyales na isinama ni Rep. JCA upang maging bahagi ng farm tour. Ang mga naunang batches ay kasalukuyan ng nagtatanim ng mga varieties ng langka, lanzones at durian. Asahan na sa darating na tatlong taon ay may mga produkto na tayo ng langka, lanzones at durian na pang export ang kalidad,” the Office of Rep. JCA said in a statement.

Under the Panghabangbuhay na Hanapbuhay program, Alvare believes that this approach holds the potential to improve the quality of life of Palaweños in the southern part of Palawan as the area boasts vast expanses of untapped land, perfectly suited for fruit tree cultivation given the region’s fertile soil

The Office of Rep. JCA has also been targeting to distribute 1 million seedlings of high-value fruit bearing trees in a bid to make southern Palawan the province’s ‘fruit basket’.