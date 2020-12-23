Alvarez downplays socmed criticisms against “Chicoy” ambulances

Governor Alvarez, in his media briefing “Pakimanan ta si Gob”, said there is no law prohibiting the practice and that the existing Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) order on the matter has no force in effect as it has no penalty provision.

Governor Jose Alvarez on Tuesday dismissed social media criticisms on the ambulances received by various municipalities in northern Palawan bearing the nickname of Rep. Franz “Chicoy” Alvarez, downplaying the existing national government policy against such practice.

Governor Alvarez, in his media briefing “Pakimanan ta si Gob”, said there is no law prohibiting the practice and that the existing Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) order on the matter has no force in effect as it has no penalty provision.

“Yan ba ay batas? Nakalagay ba doon ang parusa?” Alvarez said.

Alvarez was referring to a Memorandum Circular (MC 2010-101) issued by former DILG Sec. Jesse Robredo imposing a strict implementation among local government units (LGU) of a policy to place names of elected officials in government projects.

Addressing his critics, Alvarez said he will even ensure that the congressman’s name will be repainted on the ambulances if they tear off.

“Kapag natanggal yung pintura sa ulan, pinturahan ko ulit ng epoxy paint yan para mas mainis,” he said.

The ambulances were part of a project funded by the Department of Health to assist several municipalities in Alvarez’s congressional district on their health response.