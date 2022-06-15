Operatives of Altavas Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Aklan province arrested an individual who is wanted for murder and frustrated murder in Palawan.

Altavas MPS report stated that the suspect identified as Alex Crispino, alias Oyok, 36, was arrested while hiding in Sitio Tubugan, Barangay Ajuy, Ilo-ilo City.

Crispino was arrested based on two standing warrants issued by Judge Leah Delos Reyes-Baguyo of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Brooke’s Point on October 4, 2019, with a recommended bail of P120,000 for his temporary liberty.

The suspect is now being transported by Altavas MPS to Palawan, to face the cases filed against him.

On May 17 and 18, Altavas PNP also arrested the province’s two topmost wanted fugitives Tomasito Dilallarte Jr, 45, and Ariel Gallero, 34, married, both residents of Brgy. Guintas, Leganes, Iloilo.