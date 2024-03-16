A driver suspected of dealing shabu was arrested in a buy-bust operation yesterday morning, March 15, in Sitio Landing, Barangay New Agutaya, in the town of San Vicente, northern Palawan.

The 47-year-old arrested person, only known by the alias “Meg,” is also a local of the same barangay.

Personnel from the San Vicente Municipal Police Station organized the buy-bust operation that resulted in his arrest before 8 a.m. with assistance from the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

An undercover agent was reportedly able to purchase a sachet of suspected shabu from him worth ₱1,500.

Subsequently, five more heat-sealed sachets of alleged shabu, weighing approximately 5.24 grams and valued at around ₱16,000, were confiscated from him.