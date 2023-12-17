An alleged robber, identified as 25-year-old Juanito Branzuela Dilvo, Jr. of Barangay Canduman in Mandaue City, was arrested after he got trapped inside the Palawan Pawnshop and Remittance Center on Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Dilvo was discovered after workers from nearby establishments heard unusual sounds originating from the pawnshop during the early hours of December 14.

Recovered from Dilvo were a .38 revolver with six live bullets a grenade.

Initial investigations by Labangon Police revealed that Dilvo had gained entry into the pawnshop by accessing the premises through the roof.

Local authorities were informed about the incident and apprehended Dilvo. He is now in police custody, facing charges related to robbery and possession of illegal weapons.