A 53-year-old resident of Sitio Buligay, Poblacion District I, Brooke’s Point, Palawan, was apprehended in a joint buy-bust operation held on February 1.

Joint personnel from Brooke’s Point MPS and PDEU-Palawan PPO conducted the operation resulting in the confiscation of suspected shabu and various items associated with the illegal trade.

The undercover agent managed to secure a transaction, purchasing one piece of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance, suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, with a weight of 0.55 grams for ₱1000.

The estimated street value per gram is ₱3,740.

Also recovered from his possession were 1 piece of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance weighing approximately 0.24 grams, with an estimated street value of ₱1,632 a black wallet, Guardians ID, ₱20, cellphone, marked ₱1000, ₱5, ₱1, Palawan Pawnshop receipt, and a tissue paper.

The total confiscated items weigh around 0.79 grams, with an estimated market value of ₱5,372.

The arrested suspect and the seized pieces of evidence were promptly brought to Brooke’s Point MPS for proper disposition.