A member of the Philippine Coast Guard allegedly discharged his firearm accidentally, striking one of seven fishermen apprehended for using a prohibited compressor in the waters near Brgy. Villasol, Agutaya.

The incident occurred on February 1 around 10 p.m., but Palawan News only recently obtained a copy of the report dated February 2 from the Provincial Police Office (PPO) of Palawan.

The report did not disclose the identity of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel responsible for the accidental firearm discharge. However, the victim was identified as Jonathan Pagia, 35, who sustained a gunshot wound above his right thigh from an M16 rifle.

The police report states that Pagia was part of a group of fishermen, some from the town of Cuyo, including Helarion Ginaot (the boat captain), Rechon Godor, Lyndon Apor, Joselito Revileo, Jonathan Baybaynon, and Mark Condrado Arbis, who were apprehended for fishing with a banned compressor.

Upon sighting the fishermen that night, the PCG team noticed the motor banca passengers attempting to flee upon their approach. A pursuit ensued for nearly 30 minutes; however, owing to the adverse weather conditions of strong winds and waves, one PCG personnel inadvertently discharged his firearm in the direction of the fleeing fishermen.

It was only as the apprehending officers approached the boat that they realized Pagia had been hit.

Pagia was taken to the rural health unit to treat the gunshot wound upon reaching the shore, while his companions were said to be placed under the custody of the PCG in Agutaya. A source also said that he was medically evacuated to Puerto Princesa City for further treatment.

Meanwhile, according to a source from the PCG, their member is covering the expenses for Pagia’s medical treatment.

The fishermen are currently in Puerto Princesa City for the investigation regarding the incident.