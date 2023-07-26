A buy-bust operation in Barangay San Miguel resulted in the arrest on Monday of a 35-year-old individual who was suspected of being a high-value player in the illegal drug trade.

The arrest took place at approximately 8:52 p.m. along Vicente Road, Brgy. San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City.

Identified as Herssy Correa Buscabos, the suspect was caught in the act of selling one piece of suspected shabu to an undercover police poseur-buyer. The transaction took place in exchange for P500.

The operation was implemented by a collaborative team, including the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit, Puerto Princesa CPO Police Station 1, City Intelligence Unit, City Drug Enforcement Unit, PNP Drug Enforcement Group Palawan, Anti-Crime Puerto Princesa City, and POP Task Force Palawan.

The police report said not only was the initial buy-bust transaction successful, but upon searching the suspect’s possessions, two additional pieces of transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu were found. Along with the illegal substances, authorities also seized the marked P500 buy-bust money, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Following the arrest, Buscabos was placed under police custody, pending the filing of charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.