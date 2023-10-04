A drug buy-bust operation, conducted by law enforcement agencies on Tuesday, October 3 in Narra, Palawan, resulted in the arrest of a female drug dealer.

The joint operation, led by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of Palawan PPO and the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS), was conducted with coordination from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Confiscated in the possession of the suspect, identified as Marilou Barrera, 50, also known as “Bevs,” were a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana, a P500 bill, a bohemian sling bag, and a transparent bag.

The total weight of the confiscated marijuana amounted to approximately 3.5 grams, with an estimated market value of P1,500. The white crystalline substance, suspected to be shabu, weighed around 0.05 grams and was valued at P500.

The arrested suspect, along with the seized pieces of evidence, is currently under the custody of Narra MPS. They will undergo laboratory testing and drug testing by the Palawan Provincial Forensic Unit.

Charges for the violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, are being prepared by Narra MPS for submission to the Palawan Provincial Prosecutions Office.