A joint operation by law enforcement units led to the arrest of a 23-year-old painter in Barangay Marangas, Bataraza, on December 1, for alleged drug peddling.

The suspect, Patrick John Alvarez Pancho, a resident of Purok Tagumpay, in the same barangay, was arrested be operatives of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS).

During the arrest, law enforcement officers seized a plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu. Another sachet with the same substance was additionally confiscated, including the P1,500 buy-bust money, two cell phones, and a BIR identification card.

The operation is part of the police’s ongoing commitment in Palawan to address illegal drug trafficking and use.

Pancho is currently under the custody of Bataraza MPS, and legal proceedings are pending.