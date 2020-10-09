All things Korean at SM

Make your ‘oppa hearts’ flutter this October!

Live your Korean dreams this October as SM Supermalls kicks off its #KFestAtSM2020 campaign featuring all things Korean until October 11.

“At SM, we recognize the popularity of the Korean culture in all forms and what better way to celebrate it than having a K-fest,” said SM Supermalls SVP for marketing Jonjon San Agustin.

Here are the things you should watch out for this #KfestAtSM2020:

K-Market Digital Catalogue. Bring out your inner ‘oppa’ and check out SM’s digital catalogue featuring everything Korean – from food favorites, restaurants, k-beauty must-haves from The SM Store and Watsons, and more! Plus, you also have the option to have your purchased items picked up at the mall or delivered to your doorstep. The online catalogue is available for download in your favorite SM mall’s social media pages.

K-Feast. Get your K-food fix as Korean restaurants in SM, including Samgyeopmasarap, offer great dining deals to satisfy your cravings. Can’t go out just yet? Indulge in a Korean feast at home and check out the K-food bundles and promos available at SM Supermarkets. Check out https://shop.smmarkets.ph/ for more food options!

K-Beauty. Achieve that Korean skin glow and avail of the K-beauty bundles from The SM Store, Watsons, The Face Shop and more! Starting out with your k-beauty routine? Score some tips and advice from make-up and beauty experts as they go live on SM Supermalls Facebook page for an exclusive K-beauty tutorial!

K-Drama. There is no better time to binge-watch your favorite Korean Drama content than now! Enjoy your favorite shows from your favorite ‘oppa’s Park Seo Joon, Hyun Bin, Park Bo Gum and more exclusively in Viu. Visit www.viu.com/ott/ph/

Dine with your ‘oppa’. SM lets you dine with famous K-drama actors imprinted on fun, colorful pillows at the korean-themed designated dining area. While dining in, get special access to exclusive Korean content from VIU and WatchSM by simply scanning the QR code located on top of the table!

K-Pop Battle. Show off your k-pop dance moves on Tiktok! Take a video of you and your friends (maximum of 3) dressed up as K-pop idols and dancing to any 2020 K-pop song. Comment your tiktok video in SM Supermalls K-Pop Sing & Dance Battle FB post with the hashtags #SMDaresYOU and #KFestAtSM2020. Lucky winners will get a chance to win SM GCs and VIU premium subscriptions!

It’s going to be a Korean paradise this October at SM! For updates and announcements, visit www.smsupermalls.com. Kamsa hamnida!