The stage is all set for the World Table Tennis Youth Contender competition, which will be held at the newly renovated Puerto Princesa City Coliseum from October 15 to 21.

A total of 107 players out of the 150 official delegation from the 11 participating countries will be competing in the under-11, under-15, under-17, and under-19 categories during the seven-day competition.

City Sports Director Atty. Gregorio Austria said the preparation for the event started just a few days after the selection process of players for the Southeast Asian Games in February, during which organizers recognized the city’s competence and capability to host events.

Austria further stated that the city government allocated more or less P5 million for the event, which is expected to draw at least two or three times the number of participants.

“We first talked to our budget officer where we sought appropriation for this and I think all the financial needs for this event to be successful was allocated,” he said.

“Whenever we bring events like this to the city, we always loot at the return of investments from visitors. How many will be coming, how long they will stay and when it comes to publicity, it is included in our costing and consideration,” he added.

WTTF event supervisor Tiago Viegas also expressed admiration for the preparations made by the city government for the competition

“From the start, the preparations here could be taken as a perfect example of a good communication. So what I hope here is that, from this event, the next step would be senior level event seeder that I hope one day would be possible to make it here,” Viegas said.

Competition manager Daniel Deleniana, on the other hand, explained that the city was chosen by the Philippine Table Tennis Federation to host the event because the local government officials were the easiest to talk to.

He also said that other cities they considered had budgetary concerns and problems with their facilities.

“The first time we came here was for the hosting of the national selection for the SEA Games. A few days after that, we asked Mayor Bayron if they city is willing to host an international event and his immediate answer was yes,” Deleniana explained.

“That’s how accommodating the mayor is so we selected Puerto Princesa City to be the host” he added.

Meanwhile, Viegas explained that the competition will begin with the qualifying stage, in which players are divided into groups of three or four.

The top two from each group will advance to the main draw.

“Some players will be playing in multiple categories so it’s normal that you will see players in different stages and categories,” he said.

Viegas stated that top-tier players with world rankings will participate in the competition, although he declined to disclose the names of players expected to achieve top positions.

He pointed out that they have top players who began their journey as early as others, so they are high-quality players. Therefore, each ranking may not precisely reflect their true value. Some players are ranked number 4 in the world, but they might perform at a higher level. We also have non-ranked players joining us, but their actual worth is not accurately represented.”

Ramos, on the other hand, said that the Philippine team will be led by Southeast Asian Youth Championships gold medalist Kathryn Cruz, who will compete in the under-17 and under-19 categories.

Deleniana also mentioned another player to watch out for from the Philippine team: Christian Santillan, who won the championship in mixed doubles with Kathryn and earned a bronze medal in the Southeast Asian Youth competition.

Austria, on the other hand, mentioned that Puerto Princesa will also be fielding three players who will join the 66 players from the Philippine team.

“We were given the opportunity to field in representatives from Puerto Princesa as host of the competition,” he said.